The charity’s annual impact campaign, supported by Network Rail Scotland, saw the highest number of pieces of information in 36 years of Crimestoppers.

In the run up to Valentine’s Day, Crimestoppers Scotland want to thank the Scottish public who are at the heart of their success, by trusting the charity with their information.

The campaign will be shared across social media, and thanks to Network Rail Scotland, look out for Crimestoppers at railway stations across Scotland. The charity, partners and volunteers will be distributing special thank you cards and chocolates.

As a result of anonymous information from communities across Scotland, over 350 (357) people were arrested and charged, including two with murder. A record £6.5 million in the street value of drugs was also recovered

Information from the public has achieved the following:

A record 18,000 people contacted Crimestoppers about crime and criminals in Scotland – an increase of 7% on 22/23.

350 (357) criminals were arrested and charged by police due to Crimestoppers information in Scotland.

Two people were arrested and charged with murder/unlawful killings

6 Wanted Persons were arrested and charged

61 drink/drug drivers arrested and charged.

Thanks to police action after receiving Crimestoppers reports, nearly a thousand positive outcomes followed (944). Good outcomes, as a result of information to Crimestoppers, can mean a referral to a health or social support agency or a positive intervention was made.

Angela Parker, National Manager for Crimestoppers Scotland, said: ‘People and community safety are at the heart of Crimestoppers in Scotland. It’s vital we thank the Scottish public for continuing to trust our charity and let the people know how their information is helping to keep Scotland safer.

The record number of contacts to Crimestoppers Scotland not only took criminals off our streets and solved crimes, but created over 1,000 good outcomes for thousands of people. These include ensuring justice for victims of crime or helping the most vulnerable in our communities engage with support agencies.

“Crimestoppers is the only charity that offers a unique ‘100% anonymous. Always’ guarantee. Our charity has never broken this promise, so please continue to contact us if you know or suspect who is committing crime.”



Innis Keith (Health Safety & Environment Director) said:

“We’re delighted to see the public’s support of Crimestoppers and we’re encouraged by the results the charity generates across Scotland.

“The railway plays a vital role in connecting Scotland, and our support, alongside partners at the British Transport Police and ScotRail, will continue, so we can help to make sure everyone feels safe whilst travelling by train.

“Communities across Scotland have been at the heart of the success, and it’s great to see Crimestoppers visiting our stations to say thank you.”

Victims and Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said: “Crimestoppers are an important partner in our aim to have safer communities.

“This report demonstrates the significant role members of the public play through anonymously reporting crime and how their contributions have helped make a difference.

“A record 18,000 people contacted the charity over 2023-24 and I encourage anyone who feels they cannot contact the police, to continue to use Crimestoppers to report and help stop crime. This can be done anonymously and without fear of any comeback.”

Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton said: “The annual report makes it clear that our communities remain confident in using the service Crimestoppers provides.

“Crimestoppers is an essential independent partner for Police Scotland, providing people the opportunity to submit information anonymously and allowing that information to be shared with us in a timely manner. All reports are taken seriously and we carry out thorough investigations into incidents or crimes that may be reported.

“We also want to acknowledge the support that Fearless provides to the young people in our communities.

“We continue to work with Crimestoppers to encourage those who may be concerned about getting in touch with police directly to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit its website to make a report anonymously.”

