The cost of Edinburgh parking permits are set for an eye-watering increase under new plans councillors are considering.
Charges would go up between 3% and 6% for resident parking permits, while visitor’s parking permits could go up by almost 17%.
The new highest charge for a permit would be a whopping £994 per year for a vehicle with the highest level of engine displacement or emissions parked in central Edinburgh, a 6.6% increase.
For small motorbikes parked in the centre of the city, a year-long permit would rise to £91.70, an increase of 3.62%.
In all other zones in the city, the 12-month permit price for a large vehicle would increase to £458, also an increase of 6.6%.
For small motorbikes, a yearly permit will be £45.40 outside of the city centre, representing an increase of 3.65%.
Also set to increase is the charge for registering a permit with a diesel vehicle. At present, this costs £60 for a year – however, this would increase to £70 across the city, representing a 16.67% hike.
Meanwhile, visitor parking permits – which are allotted in blocks of 30 minutes of more – are set for big hikes under the plans.
In the city centre, a 30 minute permit would go to £1.49, an increase of 12.88%.
Meanwhile, in spots just outside the city centre, a permit would go to £1.01, an increase of 12.22%.
And, further outside the centre, permits would go up to £0.92, a 10.84% increase.
The biggest increase is for permits allowing half an hour of visitor parking in certain ‘priority’ areas, going up 17.39% to 0.27p.
By Joe Sullivan Local Democracy Reporter
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.