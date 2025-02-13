The cost of Edinburgh parking permits are set for an eye-watering increase under new plans councillors are considering.

Charges would go up between 3% and 6% for resident parking permits, while visitor’s parking permits could go up by almost 17%.

The new highest charge for a permit would be a whopping £994 per year for a vehicle with the highest level of engine displacement or emissions parked in central Edinburgh, a 6.6% increase.

For small motorbikes parked in the centre of the city, a year-long permit would rise to £91.70, an increase of 3.62%.

In all other zones in the city, the 12-month permit price for a large vehicle would increase to £458, also an increase of 6.6%.

For small motorbikes, a yearly permit will be £45.40 outside of the city centre, representing an increase of 3.65%.

Also set to increase is the charge for registering a permit with a diesel vehicle. At present, this costs £60 for a year – however, this would increase to £70 across the city, representing a 16.67% hike.

Meanwhile, visitor parking permits – which are allotted in blocks of 30 minutes of more – are set for big hikes under the plans.

In the city centre, a 30 minute permit would go to £1.49, an increase of 12.88%.

Meanwhile, in spots just outside the city centre, a permit would go to £1.01, an increase of 12.22%.

And, further outside the centre, permits would go up to £0.92, a 10.84% increase.

The biggest increase is for permits allowing half an hour of visitor parking in certain ‘priority’ areas, going up 17.39% to 0.27p.

By Joe Sullivan Local Democracy Reporter

