Cammy Devlin has been ruled out of Hearts’ squad for their William Hill Premiership clash with St Mirren at Tynecastle on Wednesday (19.45).

Neil Critchley, the club’s head coach, said the combative Aussie midfielder (pictured) is still suffering the effects of his head knock in the Scottish Gas, Scottish Cup, win over St Mirren at Paisley two weeks ago.

The coach said he spoke to Devlin on Tuesday morning and revealed that the 26-year-old is still suffering from headaches and he has missed the games against Rangers and St Johnstone.

Critchley said: “We will not be taking any chances with his well-being.”

The Jambos, said Critchley, have options in midfield and can adapt the formation to suit.

Saints come along the M8 in form having won three away games in a row including their 2-0 victory at Ibrox thanks to goals from Mikael Mandron and Toyosi Olusanya which lead to the sacking of Rangers boss, Philippe Clement.

It was the Paisley side’s first win in Govan since 1991 and the three points keeps them in sixth position in the 12-strong table.

Stephen Robinson’s men have earned seven points from their last five games – beating Aberdeen and Rangers and drawing with Hibs – to take the to 34 points, a record which includes ten wins, four draws and 13 defeats in their 27 starts.

The squad from the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley have scored 32 goals and conceded 39 while Hearts are seventh with 33 points from their 27 starts, winning nine, drawing six and losing 12, and they have scored 37 goals and lost 37.

However, the Jambos are also on form as they have recovered from being bottom of the pile on December 22 and they have shared the spoils so far this term, Saints beating Hearts 2-1 at the SMiSA Stadium in September and Hearts winning 4-0 at Tynecaslte in October.

Critchley believes it will be a tough game against a well-organised team but he is focused on St Mirren, not on Sunday’s trip to Easter Road, and he continues to drive standards up.

Hearts are at home, he added, giving them an opportunity to exploit their environment and feed off the club’s fans. He added: “We are playing well.”

The addition of on-loan forward, Elton Kabangu, has boosted prospects at Tynecastle and the 27-year-old Belgian has slotted seven goals in seven appearances since arriving from Union Saint-Gilloise, taking him to the top of the club’s goal-scoring charts.

He is linking well with teenage striker, James Wilson, a point emphasised by the 17-year-old in his media conference at The Oriam. The youngster is loving life in the first team and that pairing could be key as Hearts aim to increase their points tally this week to six and set them up for Sunday against Hibs.

