Edinburgh Trams advise there will be a temporary shutdown of one section of the tram line for essential maintenance works from 14 February.

From the start of service on Friday 14 February until the end of service on Sunday 16 February, trams will not run between West End and Balfour Street to allow for the replacement of track points at York Place. This will mean a split service at either end of the line with passengers able to use buses or trains in a ticket acceptance arrangement.

During this time, tram stops at McDonald Road, Picardy Place, St Andrew Square, and Princes Street will be closed. But, services will operate as usual between Edinburgh Airport and West End, and Newhaven and Balfour Street.

The tram operator is working with The City of Edinburgh Council and other transport providers to minimise inconvenience for customers until the usual service is restored on Monday, 17 February. Ticket Acceptance agreements are in place with Lothian Buses and ScotRail to ensure that customers can complete their journeys with minimal disruption.

Marilena Papadopoulou, Edinburgh Trams Renewals Manager, explained: “These works are part of a wider programme to maintain the system, and we’re doing all we can to keep the city moving once they are underway.

“Members of our team will be on hand at key locations to offer travel advice at stations, and to help customers complete their onward journeys.

“We would ask customers to allow a little extra time for their journeys, and to thank them in advance for their understanding while we undertake these necessary works.”

A full list of services accepting tram tickets can be found below, and further service updates can be found on the official X (Twitter) account, and the Edinburgh Trams website.

Tram tickets will be accepted on the following services:

Lothian Buses

Service 16 between West End (Lothian Road) and Balfour Street

Service 25 between Haymarket (Dalry Road) and Balfour Street

Service 100 only from Waverley Bridge (not from Airport)

ScotRail

All Scotrail train services from Haymarket to Waverley Station.

The operator apologises in advance for the inconvenience caused to tram users.

