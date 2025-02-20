Scotland will face USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga in the 2025 Autumn Nations Series, at Scottish Gas Murrayfield, throughout November later this year.

The series will open on Saturday 1 November, kick-off 5:40pm, where Scotland will take on USA on home soil for the first time since 2000, when Scotland ram out 53-6 winners. Last year, Scotland played USA in Washington DC on a night where Jamie Ritchie won his 50th cap and Ewan Ashman scored two tries in a 42-7 win.

Scotland will then welcome the world-renowned All Blacks for what is set to be a memorable occasion on Saturday 8 November, kick-off 3:10pm. Scotland have run New Zealand close on the last two occasions, including the last time they faced one another in 2022 when the All Blacks pipped the hosts 31-23 in a pulsating encounter.

Familiar foes Argentina will then visit the capital on Sunday 16 November, kicking off at 3:10pm. Scotland played the Pumas no fewer than four times in 2022, narrowly losing a Test series 2-1 in South America before recording a thrilling 52-29 at home later in the year.

The Autumn Nations Series will conclude against Tonga on Sunday 23 November, kick-off 1:40pm. Scotland last faced Tonga at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, winning 45-17, scoring seven tries in Nice.

The Six Nations have announced the schedule for the Autumn Nations Series matches today with all dates and times confirmed in order to co-ordinate with broadcast partners. TNT Sports will show all Scotland games in November.

Before those matches Scotland will take on Māori All Blacks as part of their 2025 summer tour, at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei.

The tour kicks off against Māori All Blacks on Saturday 5 July, and will be the first time the sides have met since 2000, when the hosts edged a narrow encounter 18-15 in New Plymouth. Other matches on the summer tour are still to be confirmed.

Information will be released soon on when Autumn Nations Series match tickets and multi-match packages will go on sale.

website for details and, if you have not already subscribed to receive our newsletters, sign up now to ensure you don’t miss the announcement.

2025 Autumn Nations Series (all matches shown live on TNT Sports)

Saturday 1 November: Scotland v USA, 5:40pm kick-off

Saturday 8 November: Scotland v New Zealand, 3:10pm kick-off

Sunday 16 November: Scotland v Argentina, 3:10pm kick-off

Sunday 23 November: Scotland v Tonga, 1:40pm kick-off

