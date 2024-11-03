Joe Mathieson of Portobello water polo club was voted Most Valuable Player for a Scottish under-18 boys water polo team who won Division Two of the UK inter-regional tournament.
The team defeated (English) West Midlands 16-10, Wales 19-8 and East (England) 18-13.
Joining Joe in the squad were Portobello colleagues Ben Williamson, Lorcan McNally and Struan Bailey while Daniel Chowings flew the flag for Warrender.
Evergreen sports journalist. Previously published in many publications around the world. Send me your local sports stories. billlothian1008@gmail.com