Scotland men, including Barry McEwan from Port Seton, are currently lying in 17th place out of 21 countries in the World Shore Angling Championships in Sicily with two days to go.

Portugal lead the chase for silverware with Ireland second and The Netherlands third. England are sixth and Wales tenth.

Top rod for the Tartan team, sponsored by Ultima Sea, is Billy Buckley from Uddingston and he is in 42nd place with Calum Culbert (Aberdeen) next best in 76th, McEwan on 86, Michael McLoughlin (Cumbernauld) 92nd and Nuno Santos (Glasgow) three places below him.

McEwan is treasurer of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League based in East Lothian and Jamie McHale won the fourth round of the club’s winter league on a difficult night.

McHale from Gifford had one fish for 1lb 11oz in the event, a Dunbar Rover, which means you can pick where you want to fish, with Scottish international Chris Empson (Dunbar) three ounces behind in second spot and Stuart Fairbairn (Haddington) third with a fish of 14oz.

Club chairman Alan Brown (West Barns) had a fish of 7oz and Neil Anderson (North Berwick) one of 5oz.

The next match is opn November 22 at a venue to be decided.

PICTURE: Barry McEwan fishing at Dunbar Harbour in a round of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League. Picture by Nigel Duncan

