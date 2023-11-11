One young ambassador for Edinburgh based cancer charity It’s Good 2 Give had a big surprise from F1 World Champion Max Verstappen last night.

Harry who has recovered from leukemia is an F1 Superman and he was delighted to receive a message from Max saying: “I’ve heard your story and also how hard you and your sister have worked to raise money for the charity that helped you. I think you’re amazing.” Harry was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2019 but has since recovered with the help of charity It’s good 2 give, which is supportedby the STV Children’s Appeal.

Lorraine Kelly said: “Wow, what a night – as always. Every year, I know that the people of Scotland will go above and beyond and 2023 was no different. What an incredible total raised to help those across the country who need it most. A huge thank you to everyone who watched the show and donated last night – this money will have a life-changing impact.”

Paul Reynolds, Chair of the STV Children’s Appeal, said: “As we come to the end of another fundraising year, it’s a pleasure to celebrate the efforts of so many brilliant fundraisers and charities through the STV Children’s Appeal Show, and reflect back on everything that has been achieved.

“Thanks to the unwavering generosity of our viewers, community fundraisers, corporate partners, STV colleagues and the people across Scotland, we have raised another huge amount of money for children and families affected by poverty. A big thank you to everyone who fundraised and donated to the Appeal this year; none of what we do would be possible without your continued support.”

Sean Batty and Laura Boyd were set with a challenge on the Isle of Arran where they had to get around the island by any means possible and back in time for the last ferry home. They used horses, alpacas, they were helped by schoolchildren, bagpipers, the ferry captain and locals. At the end of the day they undertook an abseil.

STV Children’s Appeal partners raised thousands of pounds this year through a variety of fundraising methods, including the Kiltwalk, golf days, running, cycling and customer donations.

Celebrities Robert Carlyle, Andy Robertson and Jean Johansson also lent their voices to the fight against child poverty, encouraging donations from STV viewers all week.

You can donate to the STV Children’s Appeal 2023 by visiting stv.tv/appeal. Watch the show on STV Player

