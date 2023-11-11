Team members enjoyed displaying the venerable Dispatch Trophy, won on the Braid Hills this year with a final victory over Heriot’s, when Duddingston Golf Club held their annual prize giving in the clubhouse.

It was a debut win for Duddingston in the 123-year-old event and on the way through they overcame Turnhouse, Silverknowes, Hailes, Dalmahoy and Murrayfield.

For Allyn Dick it was a sixth victory having won five times previously with Carrickvale.

A serial winner at the prize giving was Match and Handicap Director Chris Yeaman, pictured, who picked up the Killey Cup (Spring B scratch event) and Ford Trophy (Spring B handicap event) as well as the Coronation gold medal for best net aggregate scores.

Pictured, left to right, are Allyn Dick, Gary Thomson, Conor Scott, David Miller and Jamie Duguid. Also played – Ben Alexander.

