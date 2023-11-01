Santa parked his reindeer under cover nearby as he flew in to tell us what is in store at Edinburgh’s Christmas which opens on 17 November.

The man himself will be in St Andrew Square where Santa Stories and a children’s letter writing station with a postbox will be set up.

The festivities will continue at the western end of George Street with the Alpine Ice Rink and LocalMotive Christmas market on George Street West and Castle Street.

Stallholders will be much more local this year and two brand new traders were on hand for a photo today. Sammy Bishop of Paraffle who handcrafts embroidery, and Luna Xue of Westmount Art who creates illustrations. This will be the first year that Sammy and Luna have traded at Edinburgh’s Christmas market.

With more than 70 stalls, visitors to Edinburgh’s Christmas 2023 will have their pick of local and continental food and drink, art and handcrafted items, and festive treats for gifts.

Edinburgh’s Christmas celebrations open on Friday 17 November 2023 and continue until Saturday 6 January 2024. The city centre will form a circuit of Christmas cheer with four zones to explore – a Festive Family Funfair in West Princes Street Gardens, the East Princes Street Gardens Christmas Market, Santa’s Workshop and the Social Bite Festival of Kindness at St Andrew Square, with the Ice Rink and LocalMotive Castle Street Christmas Market on George Street West and Castle Street.

Further information and tickets for events and attractions are available at www.edinburgh-christmas.com

Santa is in town Santa Claus will tell Santa Stories in St Andrew Square this year. PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Luna Xue of Westmount Art is a local trader and this year will be her first time at the Edinburgh Christmas market. PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Sammy Bishop of Paraffle This year will be her first time at the Edinburgh Christmas market. PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Sammy Bishop of Paraffle and Luna Xue of Westmount Art are both local traders and this year will be their first time at the Edinburgh Christmas market. Santa will be in St Andrew Square telling stories PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Sammy Bishop of Paraffle and Luna Xue of Westmount Art are both local traders and this year will be their first time at the Edinburgh Christmas market. Santa will be in St Andrew Square telling stories PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Sammy Bishop of Paraffle and Luna Xue of Westmount Art are both local traders and this year will be their first time at the Edinburgh Christmas market. Santa will be in St Andrew Square telling stories PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Santa is in town Santa Claus will tell Santa Stories in St Andrew Square this year. PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Sammy Bishop of Paraffle and Luna Xue of Westmount Art are both local traders and this year will be their first time at the Edinburgh Christmas market. Santa will be in St Andrew Square telling stories PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...