Roy Brett’s Ondine Oyster and Grill are offering Ondine at Home this year for you to wow friends and family.

Deliveries will be made on Saturday 23 December only.

A spokesperson said: “We don’t want you to miss out on any of our classic dishes that we have created over the last 15 years, so we thought that we should make them available for you to enjoy at home this Christmas.”

This will be a pick-up service only at Ondine restaurant. The last orders must be placed by Thursday 21 December.

To order now contact enquiries@ondinerestaurant.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...