Steven Naismith believes that most will consider Hearts outsiders to go through to the Viaplay Scottish League Cup Final as they face Rangers in the semi-final at Hampden on Sunday (15.00).

But the former Scottish international, who is head coach at Tynecastle, said that the Tynecastle team need to use that as motivation.

Naismith (pictured) was speaking to the media at The Oriam and indicated that it can be small margins that can separate winners from losers in semi-final clashes.

He added: “We are fortunate that we have a few in the squad who have been in a few semi-finals and finals, but the collective for me and at Hearts has been the hard luck story of being so close and not making it.

“At my time in the club, we have been consistently been in semi-finals and finals but yet not won one. We have given ourselves the best chance and the last couple of performances have been good.

“The confidence is there and it is about sticking to what we want to do in possession to give ourselves the best chance.”

He added: “You need to go through the hard times to recognise one how close you are and what an opportunity it is.

“Liverpool were Champions League runners-up and as it goes on you are more comfortable in these surroundings, in these moments, because they are big games.

“We go into it (the semi-final) with most folk not giving us a chance and expecting us not to go through so we have got to use that as motivation.”

