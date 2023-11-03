Nick Montgomery previewed tomorrow’s Semi Final with Aberdeen today and is looking forward to hearing the Hibs fans in full voice on his Hampden debut

On the back of the disappointing draw to Ross County, Montgomery expressed his desire for the team to “dust themselves down” and to “work on the ugly side” ahead of the biggest game of the season so far.

Going into the game Hibs are now five matches without a win having drawn their last four and lost one, but Montgomery says the players are excited for the big occasion.

Hibs and Aberdeen have met twice in Semi-Final’s since 2012 winning one each, Leigh Griffiths and Garry O’Connor the scorers for Hibs in the Scottish Cup the last time they side beat the Dons at Hampden.

Speaking to Hibs TV Montgomery said: “Full focus now has been preparing for the game, we have virtually everybody back fully fit now, the boys that we had to rest on Tuesday night have been ticked off.

“It is a game at an iconic stadium, it is going to be a really good crowd but it is about playing the game, it is a game of football, if you get caught up playing the occasion that can effect the way that you want to play.

“They (Aberdeen) have got a good squad, they are used to playing multiple games a week…we expect a physical battle and we expect it to be a competition for 90 minutes.

“Really looking forward to it, love big games, love big occasions, we know the fans can make a lot of noise…really looking forward to seeing those green shirts and scarves waving around before kick off and hopefully we can send everyone home happy.

“I am hoping to have a fully fit squad going into tomorrow’s game, no doubt everyone wants to play because even I want to play.”

Hibs disappointed after letting a 2-0 lead slip away to finish the game 2-2 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road last night. Credit: Ian Jacobs

