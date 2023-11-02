Two Scottish artists invite members of the public to share stories of those they have lost, as they open a new public art installation, the Library of Legends, this month.

Artists John Martin Fulton and Russell McGovern have created the Library of Legends, a place where people can go to remember and share stories of people who have died. It will welcome anyone who wants to share a story or make art about someone they have lost. Visitors will also be welcome just to relax, reflect and explore the library.

The Library of Legends is at Potterrow Plaza in central Edinburgh until 7 November, and people are also encouraged to send in their stories and artwork to share within the library.

John Martin Fulton said: “People who have died remain a part of our lives – their stories are our stories. But sometimes life moves so fast, it can be hard to find opportunities to share those stories.

“We want to build a Library of Legends that captures and shares as many of these stories as we can.”

“We want the Library of Legends to be an inclusive, welcoming space where anyone can come, whether to browse the shelves or to contribute their own story or artwork. Even if people have no experience or confidence art, we’d be happy to help people to find a way to tell the story of their lost loved one if they want to.”

All kinds of events are taking place in Scotland during the festival. In Edinburgh, the Edinburgh Brass Band are performing a To Absent Friends Concert in St John’s Church that is free and open to all.

In Dundee, people are invited to the Botanic Gardens to view artwork and take part in a remembrance walk.

In Glasgow events include an open remembrance event at the Southern Necropolis and a Tending to Death event at Finn’s Place.

In Inverness Windows of Reality, an art installation will be launched that is the culmination of two years work by people across the Highlands making puppets to reflect experiences during the pandemic.

A full list of events is available here.

Like this: Like Loading...