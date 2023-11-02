The team at the Edinburgh Crisis Centre are delighted to have fundraising support from local band CHIL who are planning a charity gig in December.

The life-saving Crisis Centre supports around 2000 people across the city each year who are experiencing emotional distress and thoughts of self-harm or suicide. The Crisis Centre is run by charity, Penumbra Mental Health. The team operates 24/7, 365 days a year.



CHIL were inspired to do a charity gig on behalf of the Crisis Centre because of their own experiences, and they’re hoping the gig will raise awareness of the centre’s work. The gig will take place on Friday 1 December at the Leith Dockers Club, doors open at 6pm.



Nick Bell, Centre Manager, said: “It’s always great to have this kind of support in the local community and we couldn’t be more grateful to Jack and the rest of CHIL for what they’re doing. The Crisis Centre has been in the city for 15 years and each year the number of people we support and who phone in for advice increases. It’s not an overstatement to say that the support our team offers people is lifesaving on many occasions and we rely on volunteers who are at the heart of our team.

“We’d love to see as many folks as possible at the gig. Tickets are £10 and can be booked by emailing laura.brownlie@penumbra.org.uk.”



CHIL lead singer, Jack Hunter said: “We think support for mental health is critical, especially in our current climate. CHIL have experience of these kinds of issues within our families and friend groups. Some of us have worked in the social sector and were aware of the great work of the Edinburgh Crisis Centre. We hope the gig will raise the profile of the centre and raise some funds to continue their work.”

