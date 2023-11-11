Hibernian beat Kilmarnock in a hard fought 1-0 victory at Easter Road to get their first win in nine games.

Hibs went into the game on a frustrating run of form after conceding a late equaliser against St Mirren midweek to draw 2-2.

For Kilmarnock they were seeking their first away win in the league all season.

Hibs hold off a late rally by Kilmarnock to record a fine 1-0 win at Easter Road. Credit: Ian Jacobs

A lively start to the game saw Jair Tavares come close to opening the scoring in the 4th minute after he had done brilliantly to turn and almost bend his effort into the top corner.

Soon after, Boyle had the ball in the net but similarly to last Saturday at Hampden the goal was chalked off for offside.

After a hectic start, the game settled down and for most of the first half the teams appeared to cancel each other out.

Kilmarnock persisted with their high press that Hibs done well to pass through on occasions however failed to create any real chances.

On the 36th minute Martin Boyle showed great pace to burst through the Killie midfield and done brilliantly to stay on his feet after a poor challenge from Liam Donelly.

Boyle, whilst off balance, then fed the ball perfectly into Josh Campbell who struck it first time to finish low past Will Dennis into the net.

Hibs went into the break with a one goal advantage, hoping to avoid what they had done in previous league games and see out their lead to get the victory.

Second half, Kilmarnock persistently put the pressure on Fish and Bushiri but the centre half pairing, who are increasingly looking like a solid partnership, done well to avoid any errors.

Tavares proceeded to look lively throughout and could have scored a brilliant goal if not for a great save by Dennis in the 71st minute.

Killie threatened to find an equaliser throughout the second half and if not for some brilliant defending and a great save from David Marshall they would have done so.

In the closing moments Kilmarnock continued to push to find their goal but Hibs done well to defend their lead and see out the game for the win they desperately craved.

Kilmarnock failed to win on the road again, whilst Hibs picked up the three points in their final game before the international break which will give the squad a chance to recover after an action packed couple of weeks.

The win moves Hibs up to 7th in the Premiership table with 15 points after 13 games played, their next game is two weeks away against Dundee at home on the 25 November.

