Football fan Alastair Stupart has authored the latest in a trilogy of books celebrating his beloved Hearts.

For a follow up to his first book which focused on how Scottish football survived the pandemic, written in 2021, and subsequently a tome which highlighted 45 years of following Hearts away from home Alastair has chosen as his subject the 22 match unbeaten derby run enjoyed by the maroon half of the Capital between 1989 and 1994.

Alastair said: “I look at the way the beautiful game has changed.

“The book reminds us of terracing, fenced in fans, brutal physical challenges, two points for a win, pass-backs to the goalie, home grown players, following games on Ceefax and the scramble for the Saturday night sports paper.”

Most of not all these aspects of football have deteriorated if not disappeared and he notes that in their place has come subscription viewing.

Proceeds will be donated to the Foundation of Hearts organisation and so far £600 has changed hands.

Alastair added: “After Christmas I expect the total to be over £1,000.

“All my books are self published (and) printed by CopyPrint, Morrison Street,

“Lots of help from the Football Programme Shop in Albion Road, the Athletic Arms at Ardmillan, Big Hearts Community Trust charity, FoH and Toppings Books.

Alastair is pictured at the launch of a previous book with fellow Hearts supporter Ian Murray, MP, who has again contributed a foreword.

