I was excited to be asked along to Dr Victoria’s clinic on Alva Street and to hear about the new Bioactive Serum treatments that are being introduced.

As a self-confessed ‘beauty bunny’ I love learning about new treatments and products.

The clinic was established in 2008 and as part of the fifteenth anniversary celebrations premises have been extended and now have a further five treatment rooms and four new Bioactive Serum treatments.

Dr Victoria explained that bioactive serums contain active ingredients designed to reach skin cells and target specific skin concerns that result from collagen and elastin degradation – such as fine lines and sagging skin – areas I struggle with personally. Biotechnology is used to enhance the efficacy of these active ingredients.

These advances in biotechnology are enabling treatment options that are shorter, less expensive and more comfortable and, if adopted at an early age, help slow the process of skin ageing.

On arrival at Dr Victoria’s I was met by a friendly receptionist who welcomed me into the cosy environment which was much appreciated on a cold day. My therapist Toni took me to the treatment room and carefully went through my own concerns and outlined the microneedling treatment.

The treatment Toni had pre-selected for me (based on the consultation form I had sent in ahead) was Exosome using Calecim serum – when combined with the microneedling pen the serum stimulates tissue repair, promotes collagen production and improves overall skin quality. Sounds good for me!

Before getting started however, Toni wanted to take some images of my skin with the Observ 500 machine in the Clinic. This allows your therapist to check for pigmentation, redness, lines and skin hydration. Possibly not the best image I’ve ever seen of myself however, my goodness, how fascinating! These are kept on file for referral and to demonstrate the progress being made.

Back to the treatment. After a thorough cleansing the serum was applied and worked in with the pen. While I was aware of the needles (which were set at one of the lowest levels), it was not uncomfortable and anything that is going to reduce the signs of aging and develop a smoother, plumper and brighter skin was definitely worth it!

Toni explained that the exosomes ensured better delivery of the growth factors to target the cells and the microneedling helps with stimulating collagen production itself. It does sound quite technical however I can say that the following morning my skin looked as though I had a good treatment – and was definitely plumper and brighter.

One wee important detail ahead of your treatment, post-treatment instructions include not using make up for 24 hours so consider that when booking your appointment.

An individual Exosome Microneedling treatment is £190 and a course of six (£950) is recommended at monthly intervals. A monthly maintenance treatment is advised thereafter.

Dr Victoria Skin Clinic

0131 226 9610

drvictoria.co.uk

