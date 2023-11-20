Light up Leith

If you would like to be part of a living advent calendar then email leithlightup@gmail.com to confirm your interest – by 23 November 2023.On 24 November the organiser will contact everyone who has said they would like to take part with their number between 1 and 25. Then on the designated day everyone taking part will reveal a decorated window which will incorporate their number. The idea is that Leithers will be encouraged to go out and find the advent windows – which will remain in place and lit up until Christmas.

What a lovely idea – participants must live or work in Leith. There are examples of what people have done in the past on the LightUpLeith Instagram account.

Edinburgh Diwali 2023

It was a fine November day for the festival of Diwali which is now a fixture on the Edinburgh festivals calendar.

We have published our photos here and on Facebook.

Open Studio

Four artists and makers have moved across to the other side of Beaverhall Road (Number 6) following the closure of their old studio, and have taken the Beaverhall Art Studios name with them.

They are @sheilamcdonaldjewellery, @rona.maclean, @lucymacleodstudios and @anncshearer. Their Christmas Open Studio will be on 2nd and 3rd December.

Coalie Park

The Water of Leith Conservation Trust has reported that funding has been found and a contractor appointed to deliver Phase 1 of the Coalie Park Improvement project from Great Junction St Bridge to the North Leith burial ground.

P1 Solutions will begin on site on 27 November 2023, meaning that the park and the main route will be closed for 25 weeks. A diversion will be in place while the space is made better for everyone.

This part of the project is supported by funding from Paths for All – Ian Findlay Fund, City of Edinburgh Council Place Based Initiative Fund and Transport Scotland administered through Sustrans Scotland’s Network Development Fund. There is also support from Leith Community Fund, Avondale Environmental through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund, the Mushroom Trust and First Stage. Overall the funding for this site totals £300,000.

