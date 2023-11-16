On Thistle Street this evening

There will be a festive shopping evening on Thistle Street on Thursday. Some shops will be open from 6pm to 8pm offering festive fizz, mince pies and prizes.

Thistle Street. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Transport matters

The Transport and Environment Committee meet today to discuss all manner of issues including the introduction of a ban on pavement parking from January.

All of the papers and the link to watch the meeting online from 10am are here.

The crème de la crème

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie is being staged at the Church Hill Theatre from 29 November until 2 December (when there is a matinee as well as an evening performance. Tickets are now on sale at www.leiththeatre.com.

Staff wanted

The Bonnie Barista are hiring for staff at their new outlet in Bruntsfield.

