This is the top level of the W Edinburgh which is about to open this month. The council refused planning permission for an illuminated sign which had been evident in all of the architects’ visualisations since the plans were first lodged, but planners refused it as it would be “too prominent” on the skyline. Read more here about the decision. Almost all other W Hotels across the world have illuminated signs, and a good number of others in Edinburgh have too – for example the Sheraton Grand, the Moxy and the Hampton.

Instead, the owners of St James Quarter, Nuveen Real Estate, have lodged a planning application to put up a sign which is described as: “Fascia sign comprising upper class letter ‘W’. Bronze Rimex (to match ribbon) to front and sides folded around galvanised steel/aluminium frame attached to central hotel ribbon structure via 6no. brackets. Max width 2516mm x Max height 1800mm x Max thickness 75mm.”

Nuveen must be reasonably confident that this application will be approved – they have after all taken advice from the planners on what would be acceptable. And now, the developer has a place to hang the sign as soon as it is approved.

We shall keep an eye on the Development Management Committee meetings in the next couple of weeks and let you know.

Winner of Public Sculpture award

If you have ever peeked into the courtyard at the College of Surgeons then you will have spotted the Covid memorial there sculpted by Kenny Hunter.

Mr Hunter has won the 2023 Public States and Sculpture Association Award for Excellence in Public Sculpture for the work entitled “Your next breath, a Covid Memorial”.

The sculptor said: “Before I began work on the memorial I was able to meet with a range of frontline healthcare workers to discuss their working conditions, allowing me to gain a deeper understanding of the physical and psychological impact on NHS staff. What emerged from these dialogues was a sense that this memorial should contain a mixture of light and dark to truthfully reflect their experience. Certain words seemed to recur through these collective testimonies and I kept them at the forefront of my mind as I developed the sculpture.

“Exhaustion from the intense shifts compounded by the fact that many had contracted Covid and so were fatigued with post viral symptoms.

“Reflection throughout the NHS, on working with dedication at such a globally significant moment in history.

“Resilience in the face of stressful working conditions straining the emotional and physical well-being of staff.

“Compassion, of the NHS staff who despite all the difficulties and challenges they faced continued to put themselves in harm’s way to deliver care to those in need.

“The memorial depicts four healthcare workers in scrubs at the end of a shift on a Covid ward. They are sited close to ground level, instead of the traditional plinth, encouraging from the viewer empathy over reverence. You can move among them and return their gaze. They are a group but are isolated on their own base, the space or distance between them being such a significant and relatable experience for everyone who lived through this period.”

We are very glad that our photographer, the late John Preece visited Surgeons Hall last year to photograph the sculpture for us.

NHS Covid Sculpture, Surgeons Hall, Edinburgh, 13th Oct 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Filmhouse

The crowdfunder for Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd is moving towards £200,000 out of a target of £250,000 and the charity which wants to open the doors has meantime had an enormous boost from Screen Scotland. The film body has promised £100,000 which will go towards the secondary target of £1.25 million which Filmhouse need to raise by the end of February 2024. This would allow the charity to open the doors, take on a long lease of the building and continue to raise grant funding to conduct some works to the cinema and café.

The directors behind the move are all previous employees of Filmhouse and are particularly pleased at the number of people coming forward with anything from a small to a large donation. On Crowdfunder the body states their aim: “The goal is to open a new Filmhouse that continues to deliver the same sheer diversity of film programming as was ever the case; the most exceptional range of cultural film all year round – in a revitalised cinema building.

“We are now in advanced negotiations on a long lease with the new owners of 88 Lothian Road, Caledonian Heritable, and have entered into an interim six-month agreement with them to enable a period of fundraising, aiming to re-open in 2024. Currently, Caledonian Heritable are making a significant investment in much needed repairs to the fabric of the building.”

A spokesperson for Filmhouse said: “We have been deeply moved by the huge groundswell of support shown by supporters from Edinburgh and around the world. The strength of feeling is clear; Edinburgh needs a world-class cinematheque. Screen Scotland’s support represents a significant commitment to and endorsement of our plans, and another huge step in realising the dream of reopening Filmhouse.

“As the Crowdfunder is an excellent way for people to donate whether it be £5 or £5000 we have taken the decision to extend the deadline to the end of January 2024.”

If you read nothing else today then read the comments on the Crowdfunder – they are truly life affirming – particularly the references to garlic bread and chickpea curry.

Donate to the crowdfunder here.

Filmhouse Edinburgh with Open the Doors banner outside PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Opening of Parliament

King Charles III will open parliament on Tuesday for the first time since he ascended the throne. This session of parliament may be the last before a General Election is called by Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, although the agenda may not be truly inviting. Sunak has promised to undo some of the more eco-friendly government policies and may even put some kind of boundaries around Ultra Low Emission Zones.

In Scotland the Court of Session just threw out the action by garage owner John Paton & Sons Ltd against Glasgow City Council. The garage in Townhead is within the Low Emission Zone(LEZ) and one argument was that the LEZ would adversely affect the business which involves driving vehicles in and out of the garage for repair. Some of the vehicles may not comply with the regulations and drivers would be fined. Another ground for bringing the action was that it would “make no obvious contribution to meeting air quality objectives and standards”.

The Court of Session found that the arguments against the Glasgow LEZ were not well founded, and that the scheme is lawful, which delighted the Edinburgh Council Transport and Environment Convener, Cllr Scott Arthur. He said: “I welcomed this legal challenge – the questions were reasonable and needed answered. The outcome means Edinburgh’s LEZ can now proceed with more councillors. Signage will start appearing soon and we are hopeful that the Scottish Government will help fund the issue of warning notices ahead of the scheme going live on 1 June 2024.” He then went on to say that he was to have a meeting with NHS Lothian to discuss the anticipated health benefits.

The SNP has said “It’s essential Scotland gets full control over cost of living powers to boost the economy and household incomes” – ahead of the King’s Speech.

With Rishi Sunak due to outline his government’s legislative agenda for what could be the final time before the general election, Stephen Flynn MP said “Westminster has failed millions of families across Scotland, who have seen their incomes hammered due to UK government incompetence”.

As the SNP government freezes council tax to help families with the cost of living, the SNP Westminster Leader has challenged Sunak and Starmer to back SNP calls for:

The permanent transfer of powers over energy, employment and the economy

A £400 energy bill rebate, mortgage interest tax relief and action on food prices

The permanent transfer of powers to hold an independence referendum

Pedal on Parliament AGM

The AGM of Pedal on Parliament, the cycling infrastructure campaign group, will be held on 9 November at 7.30pm at the Augustine United Church George IV Bridge EH1 1EL.

The organisation is looking for new people to help run any future campaigns, and the meeting will be an opportunity to assess whether POP is still needed and whether it should still continue.

