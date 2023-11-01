The Chief Executive of Edinburgh Biosciences has credited a business coaching group with helping prepare his firm for global recognition next year.

Edinburgh Biosciences is set to revolutionise the treatment of cataracts worldwide through Ledinbio, a device that breaks down cataracts using light at a specific wavelength. Recognising the importance of a successful global commercial launch to market, Edinburgh Bioscience’s chief executive, Dr Graham Bell, joined business advisory group The Alternative Board (TAB) Edinburgh West, two years ago.

TAB has provided Dr Bell with access to a peer group of non-competing local business owners, whose advise has been invaluable in helping him understand how to commercialise his business. Alongside this, Dr Bell receives monthly 1:1 coaching sessions with Steve Cook, owner of TAB Edinburgh West on issues ranging from business structuring to marketing.

Dr Bell said: “Edinburgh Biosciences has a fantastic reputation within the scientific community but the successful global launch of Ledinbio necessitated us understanding how to swiftly scale up into a commercial brand.

“Clinical trials of Ledinbio are going incredibly well and once we have the CE mark, we believe there will be huge demand for our device that will eradicate the need for what is currently the most common surgery in the UK. Worldwide, we have the potential to become a multi-billion-pound business but we have got to have a sound business structure to achieve that.

“Joining TAB has been crucial to our success with this product to date. Steve has a fantastic commercial background and the advice I have obtained from him and the peers on my advisory board has been invaluable. We have examined everything from the business structure to shareholder challenges, to ensure we are ready for a successful launch to market. Most importantly, TAB has given me access to peers from outside the scientific community who have a genuine interest in supporting me and the business. Running a company brings many challenges both personal and professional and we should not underestimate the pressure that can put us under as individuals. Spending time with TAB once a month, has been the best decision I’ve made and one which I am confident will see Ledinbio achieve the global prominence it deserves.”

TAB Edinburgh West is run by Steve Cook who has spent over 20 years in the technology sector, with a focus on retail, training, go to market, operations, marketing, events, and team development. Steve understands that leaders at all stages of their business journey can benefit from investing time working on their business rather than in them, and has been delighted to work alongside Dr Bell:

“Graham is a great example of how TAB’s approach to business can work for professionals in any field,” commented Steve. “Graham has really benefitted from the collaborative element of TAB, spending time with peers in other sectors and understanding the many challenges that commercial businesses face. Graham’s peer board have helped him to make some key business decisions which will significantly impact how Ledinbio is rolled out globally. Equally, Graham’s expertise in biotechnology and start-ups has brought invaluable insights to the group. It’s incredibly exciting to have been involved in Ledinbio from the outset and the entire peer board is fully invested in seeing Edinburgh Biosciences achieve the worldwide recognition it deserves.”

Edinburgh Biosciences is one of hundreds of UK SME’s flourishing thanks to TAB. Board member revenue growth between 2020 and 2021 averaged an impressive 28.4 per cent with 80 per cent reporting their turnover had increased since joining TAB.

TAB is a subscription model where members, who are owners and leaders of private businesses, pay a month-by-month investment for business advisory, planning and coaching services. TAB SME facilitators nurture the growth of local businesses, deriving immense satisfaction by facilitating positive changes in the lives of local business owners.

