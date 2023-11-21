The most interesting and exciting planning news of the whole year has been notified by the international entertainment group AEG which runs the O2 Arena in London. The pre application notice (PAN) is for an 8,500 seater arena designed by American architects HOK at Edinburgh Park.

The development will include restaurants and cafés, public realm, landscaping, parking and infrastructure. No doubt there will be questions asked about why there is any need for parking at Edinburgh Park which is so well served by public transport.

Until now Edinburgh has not had a large scale indoor venue like this, despite murmurings of an arena out at Straiton at one time. The Royal Highland Showground is outside – and the organisers there struggled with traffic logistics during the summer concerts.

Alex Hill, President and CEO of AEG Europe told The Scotsman: “AEG is thrilled to announce this spectacular new arena for Edinburgh.

“It’s a location with immense potential, amplified by Parabola’s transformative development and regeneration of Edinburgh Park.

“The much needed 8,500-capacity arena will bring world-class live music and entertainment to Edinburgh, further cementing its reputation as a destination for culture and global tourism.

“We look forward to this development becoming an integral part of the local community and complementing one of the best cities in the world for the arts and live entertainment.”

There will be pre application events at 1 New Park Square – the Parabola building next to the tram stop at Edinburgh Park Central – on 4 December and 9 January when plans will be displayed and questions answered by the developers. The dedicated website is www.edinburgharena.com which does not appear to be live just yet.

The application relates to plots EE1 and EE1b for which there is an existing consent for office space, an aparthotel, retain and a cinema.

The site is “bounded by a railway line and the Edinburgh Park Rail and Tram Station to the south, a hotel to the west, scrubland to the north and an electricity substation to the east.

Corstorphine Community Council, Ratho & District Community Council, Sighthill Broomhouse and Parkhead Community Council and Currie Community Council will be consulted on the proposals.

Council Leader Cammy Day said on social media: “Great to see plans for an Edinburgh Arena at Edinburgh Park. Great opportunity for Edinburgh. Looking forward to the consultation and plans being submitted.”

Parabola the company which is creating a cultural quarter here in Edinburgh is run by Peter Millican. Mr Millican hopes the new arena will put West Edinburgh on the map as a new cultural destination.

Parabola has already created the bones of a “new urban quarter, a cultural destination and creative campus for Edinburgh”. Millican describes it as one of Edinburgh’s most important masterplans.Homes are included in the mix including private homes, and those for mid-market rent and affordable homes. There is also a plan for a 150 seat conference facility and Patina, the bakery and restaurant with live music some nights has become more established as the months pass.

Edinburgh Park Residency – Peter Millican of Parabola at One New Park Square

Reach for the Stars by Kenneth Armitage is installed beside the tram line at Edinburgh Park as part of Parabola’s arts strategy for the development

