Police in Edinburgh have reported ongoing disorder on Hay Avenue in Niddrie where officers “are being attacked with fireworks, petrol bombs and other projectiles”.

Riot police have been deployed to support local police officers.

Police also say that some local roads are closed and advise people to avoid the area. According to reports the disorder began in the late afternoon around 4.30pm.

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “I’m appalled to see the scenes in Niddrie this evening. We’ve been clear that this sort of conduct is unacceptable.

“We’ve been working hard throughout the year with our partners and in our communities to mitigate Bonfire Night related disruption, so it is extremely disappointing to see a minority of people behaving in this way.

“This reckless behaviour endangers lives and like the majority of people in the community, I share in their dismay and upset at this disgraceful behaviour. I would like to reassure residents that we are working closely with Police Scotland to ensure the community are safe and appeal to anyone who can help identify those responsible to contact police so they can be dealt with appropriately by the justice system.

“Our emergency services have our full support and do a fantastic job of keeping us all safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Specialist Public Order resources, deployed as part of Operation Moonbeam, are currently supporting local officers in the Hay Avenue area of Edinburgh, following reports of a large group of youths involved in the antisocial use of fireworks within the area.

“The police response is ongoing at present to keep the public and emergency service workers safe and local road closures are currently in place.

“The public are thanked for their support at this time.”

Police Scotland have set up Dispersal Zone in Edinburgh which are enforceable all night. As well as Niddrie, the same orders are in place for Muirhouse, Craigentinny, Saughton, Liberton, Moredun, Gracemount and Gilmerton. The identification of these zones enables police to instruct groups of two or more people who are congregating and behaving in an antisocial manner in these areas to disperse.

Anyone who fails to comply, or fails to stay away for up to 24 hours, can face arrest.

Police advised that it is illegal to set off fireworks before 6pm and after 11pm and using fireworks in public place is illegal.

