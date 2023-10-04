Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a number of break-ins and thefts at premises in Edinburgh.

The men, aged 42 and 29 were arrested and charged in connection with a number of incidents dating from 25 August to 1 October, 2023.

They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Constable David Sandison said: “I would like to thank the public for all their help and support during our enquiries. We appreciate the impact this has had on the local community and we will continue to tackle these crimes.”

© 2023 Martin McAdam

Like this: Like Loading...