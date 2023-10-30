£1000 RAISED FOR TWO LOCAL CHARITIES AT PETTYCUR BAY’S FIRST TALENT SHOW

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has announced that £1,000 was raised for the RNLI and Guide Dogs for the Blind, from its first ever “Pettycur’s Got Talent” event, which took place in the Park’s Images suite.

Local singer, Dean Campbell, was declared the winner of the contest, taking home the top prize of a 50 inch TV, with singer, Gregor Scott, placing second, and Ballroom Dancers, Conall and Ruby, coming third.

Fifteen acts in total performed – from singers, (including an Elvis impersonator), to dancers & musicians, to an acrobat who twirls on silk ropes.

“Well done to everyone who took part in what was a fantastic evening of home-grown talent, watched by an incredible 400 people,” said Janet Murray, General Manager at Pettycur Bay. “Our congratulations go to Dean who was our winner on the night. We are already planning another talent night, such was the popularity of this one – clearly the Kinghorn, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy area is a very talented one and we have to give other budding performers a chance to impress us all.”

Janet finished by saying that, as a result of the collection on the night, with Stormy Stan, the RNLI’ s mascot helping out, £650 was raised, with Pettycur Bay owners, the Wallace family, making it up to £1000 with both charities getting £500 each

“It’s a great total for two local charities that are close to our hearts here at Pettycur Bay! Thanks to everyone who contributed!”

www.pettycur.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...