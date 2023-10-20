Storm Babet may be wreaking more havoc further north than it is here in the capital, but it is still wet and windy for anyone venturing out on the streets.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for the north east around Brechin where homes have been evacuated, and two amber warnings for the same area on the north east coast from Fife to Aberdeenshire and an area north of Inverness.

Edinburgh Council has advised the closure of many council owned sites including Warriston Cemetery, Lauriston Castle and gardens, and Princes Street Gardens.

Edinburgh Castle is closed to the public due to the high winds.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has announced 12 regional flood alerts, 16 localised flood warnings and 5 severe flood warnings mainly in Central and North East Scotland.

SEPA issued this advice on their website:

“SEPA continue to monitor catchments across the country – with particular focus in the rest of the North East, Central Scotland, Fife, Caithness & Sutherland, Easter Ross and Scottish Borders.

“Other parts of Scotland are also at risk of flooding as rivers respond and drainage systems become overwhelmed. The risk of river flooding is exacerbated by the fact that many catchments are already saturated following recent heavy rainfall events. There is also concern that surface water flooding may be made worse by debris blocking drainage and culverts as a result of the high winds.

“There is an increasing risk across the eastern Borders and East Lothian through today into Saturday due to another band of rain, which will move up the east coast throughout the day. This will also prolong the event and keep rivers high in NE Scotland.

“Due to strong winds, there will also be a risk of wave overtopping along the coast.

“It is important people keep up to date by following weather information from the Met Office and flooding advice from SEPA.”

Rail services north of Edinburgh to Aberdeen through Fife have been postponed until at least Saturday

Until early on Sat, 21 Oct, there will be no trains or replacement buses on the routes below:



⛔Aberdeen & Elgin

⛔Edinburgh & Aberdeen via Fife

⛔Dunblane & Perth

⛔Perth & Aviemore

⛔All Fife Circle services #StormBabet pic.twitter.com/lDywgWgJXs — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 20, 2023

Tourists and locals struggle with the tail end of Storm Babet on the Royal MilePHOTO Alan Simpson

Keep up to date with the weather forecast online on the MetOffice site.

⚠️⚠️🔴 Red weather warning issued🔴⚠️⚠️



Exceptionally heavy and persistent rain across eastern Scotland



Saturday 0000 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/30IaJ7E00H — Met Office (@metoffice) October 20, 2023

The Forth Road Bridge was closed to all traffic.PHOTO Alan Simpson

