Five Sisters Zoo aim to rescue Yampil the bear from Ukraine, and have organised fundraising to support this work with the latest scheme being a 5K fun run.

The run will take place on 21 October at the Zoo in West Lothian when all money raised on the day will help the rescue of the bear from the war zone.

The zoo has already raised £30,000 but needs £200,000 for the bear’s new home, transport and upkeep when he arrives in Scotland.

The fun run is open to anyone of any age and will begin at 8.30am so everyone is invited to arrive by 8am. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Gary Curran, Assistant Manager and Head of Carnivores at Five Sisters Zoo, said: “This is not just a run, it’s a race against time to give Yampil a new lease on life. When we were made aware of the awful treatment and conditions Yampil was subjected to, our hearts broke; we were just so amazed he was still alive and well.

“We knew instantly that we had to help and committed to giving Yampil a new start in life – despite knowing how much of an investment it would cost the zoo – because that’s what he deserves.

“We invite everyone to join us for a memorable morning of camaraderie, where you can choose to walk or run at your own pace. Or should anyone be in a position to help, we would really welcome their support and generous donations. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and offer a brighter future for this courageous creature.”

To register for the run and obtain a sponsor form or for further information, please contacteducation@fivesisterszoo.co.uk. A minimum sponsorship of £20 per participant is encouraged, with all proceeds directly contributing to Yampil’s rescue and new enclosure at Five Sisters Zoo.

Yampil is set to arrive in Scotland in late 2023 or early 2024.

To join Five Sisters Zoo in their endeavour to bring Yampil the bear home to Scotland, sign up here: https://fivesisterszoo.co.uk/events/5k-run-for-yampil-the-bear/

To make a donation to the wider fundraising appeal click here https://fivesisterszoo.co.uk/yampil-the-bear-rescue-fund

