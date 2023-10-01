#AndSheCycles is a campaign by Sustrans Scotland, influenced by the Green Schools Ireland initiative of the same name.

The campaign, which launches today and runs until Sunday, aims to address the barriers faced by teenage girls and young women when cycling.

A series of workshops with teenage girls across Scotland revealed their perceived barriers to cycling. These include: a lack of representation; a negative attitude towards cycling as it’s thought to be ‘uncool’; and they feel embarrassed or self-conscious.

Cycling boosts mental and physical wellbeing, contributing to an overall healthy lifestyle for young people.​ It also reduces carbon emissions, contributing to a cleaner and greener environment for future generations.​

Dr Cecilia Oram, Head of Behaviour Change at Sustrans, said: “Cycling provides teenagers with a much-needed sense of independence and freedom. However, we know from our research that teenage girls face barriers which may put them off cycling when they enter high school.

“At Sustrans, we want to encourage and increase cycling participation among all young people, especially those who do not engage or are less likely to cycle.

“School staff and youth group leaders who work with teenage girls can get involved with the campaign by visiting our new #AndSheCycles hub.”

The new #AndSheCycles hub offers downloadable teaching resources, how-to guides and support for school staff and youth group leaders who work with teenage girls in a formal setting.

Sustrans is also calling on teenage girls to sign up as #AndSheCycles ambassadors in their school.

Teenagers aged 16 years or older in Scotland are invited to take part. They will be offered training and support to help set up and run their own girls-only cycling groups.

Girls and young women can also join the online #AndSheCycles movement on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. These are designed to encourage discussion, share knowledge and resources, and empower teenage girls to cycle.

For more information about the ambassador programme and #AndSheCycles campaign, visit sustrans.org.uk/andshecycles.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels.com

