EUCS Quiz Night

The Edinburgh Union Canal Society will be holding its popular Quiz Night in Merchiston Tennis & Bowling Club, Polwarth Terrace, EH11 1NA on Monday 30 October, starting at 7pm.

Entry costs £2 per person, and proceeds go towards the Society’s work restoring the old rowing boats on the canal.

Everybody is welcome, whether or not you are a member of the Society. Quiz teams of 4 – 6 people are suggested and there will be a fabulous prize for the winning team. The bar will be open selling a range of drinks.

Edinburgh Union Canal Society https://www.eucs.org.uk/

