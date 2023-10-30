The Corstorphine Christmas Support Project will be delivering food packs and gifts to families in need of a helping hand this December.

And they need some help from locals to help fund the initiative. As well as a call for financial donations, the project would also appreciate donations of non-perishable foods, basic toiletries including toilet paper, household items such as washing powder and cleaning materials and sanitary products.

The group will be collecting donations from 1 November and will then pack food parcels and treat boxes. If you can help then contact one of the organisers on 07938 742 645. Donations of any of the above goods may be made to several donation points until 18 December:

Monetary donations can be made by bank transfer to West Edinburgh Community Support Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Sort Code 83-18-23 Account number 00170498 Reference CCSP

The project will collaborate with West Edinburgh Community Support Group (a SCIO) and St Thomas’ Church.

Their support takes several forms – a basic food pack provided over two weeks beginning 11 and 18 December, a Christmas Treats bag, takeaway meals, individual gifts for children and any other support which they can offer.

Seven local primary schools and two Early Years Centres refer families to the project for their assistance and last year the project helped 130 families.

The charity offered an outline of what each element of their help will consist of:

Basic Food Package – The package will be supplied by CCSP from donations provided by local businesses, organisations, churches and individuals.

Christmas Treats Bag – this will be particularly aimed at Children and each child will receive a bag suitable for their age. Items suitable for adults are also welcome. – This will be provided through our donation appeal.

Individual Christmas Gifts for Children – At the current time we do not have sufficient resources to supply gifts to families from all schools. This is currently being done on the basis of an organisation or business partnering up with a specific school

Additional Support – This is dependant on what in kind support is offered by businesses and organisation. Edinburgh Zoo have confirmed that they will again provide family visit vouchers.

