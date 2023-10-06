This is Ben, a vibrant 9-year-old Labrador cross, who, despite his age, is still full of youthful exuberance and is currently on the lookout for a new home.

The dog is a bundle of joy, seeking a family who can provide him with a consistent and stable environment, where he can feel safe and loved.

Ben’s ideal home includes owners who are home for most of the day, as he thrives on the company of his family. His heart sings when he’s outside, basking in the sun and playing with his favourite ball, making a garden a must-have for him. While he’s friendly and could live with children aged 12 and above, he can also appreciate the companionship of another friendly dog.

Car rides are another source of excitement for Ben, as he loves exploring new places. However, he can be strong on the lead, so he’s looking for owners who can confidently manage his exuberance during walks.

Beneath his playful exterior, Ben is a super sweet boy seeking owners with the time and patience to help him settle into a consistent routine. Once he feels at home, he promises to be the most loyal companion you could ask for. And as a bonus, he’s housetrained and well-mannered indoors.

If you think you could provide the right home for Ben or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459.

You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter & Instagram. Come meet us for a chat about rehoming and fostering at our ‘Can You… Be My Person?’ event on Saturday 28 October at 12-4pm in our centre.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information. The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers – anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk.

Ben

