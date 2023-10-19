Two cars collided on Queensferry Road at Parkgrove Avenue earlier on Thursday and emergency services were called.
Lothian has reported that all of their bus services have now returned to normal after traffic was held up by queuing traffic from Blackhall junction, significant congestion on surrounding routes through Davidson’s Mains, Cramond, Barnton, Clermiston and Drum Brae according to @EdinTravel.
Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist and iPhoneographer.