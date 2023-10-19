Two cars collided on Queensferry Road at Parkgrove Avenue earlier on Thursday and emergency services were called.

Lothian has reported that all of their bus services have now returned to normal after traffic was held up by queuing traffic from Blackhall junction, significant congestion on surrounding routes through Davidson’s Mains, Cramond, Barnton, Clermiston and Drum Brae according to @EdinTravel.

19/10/2023Picture Alan SimpsonRTA Queensferry Rd Edinburgh.The driver was freed from the silver car by emergency services
RTA Queensferry Rd Edinburgh.
The driver was freed from the silver car by emergency services
RTA Queensferry Rd Edinburgh.
The driver was freed from the silver car by emergency services
RTA Queensferry Rd Edinburgh.
The driver was freed from the silver car by emergency services
