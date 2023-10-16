The staff at Asda in Leith are raising funds for the Asda Tickled Pink campaign which funds research and information to help change the future of breast cancer in the UK.

In addition the campaign shows customers how to check themselves for the disease. The campaign has run for 27 years in one of the longest running charity partnerships with more than 200 pink products on the shelves. It is from sales of these products that a donation will be made to the charity partners Breast Cancer No and CoppaFeel! Some of the products are turning pink for the first time.

Products include Diet Coke, Heinz Baked Beans and Warburton’s Toastie Loaf. There will also be events in store to raise awareness.

Sharon Gray, Community Champion at Asda Leith said: “We’re delighted to do our bit in store for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we want to encourage everyone that comes into the store to get involved in the campaign and to make sure they are a ‘real self-checker and have a regular breast check routine, we’ve placed lots of reminders in and around the store.

“We have a whole range of fun activities happening in store to raise awareness and funds such as an ice bucket challenge, a ‘cyclathon’, where 35 of our colleagues cycled over 500 miles in store on electric bikes and ‘Brave the Shave’ where we shaved 3 of our colleagues’ heads – including my own. Four of the boys even got their chest and legs waxed.

“So far we’ve raised £700 thanks to the generous donations of our customers and all the staff who got involved, it’s been amazing to see this much engagement with a campaign. This is actually my last week at Leith as I’m moving on to be Community Champion at the Asda Edinburgh store, and I’m so pleased to have been part of such an amazing campaign with the Leith store before I go.”

Asda’s 2023 Tickled Pink campaign encourages everyone, regardless of age, gender or ethnicity to become Real Self-Checkers and establish a regular breast checking routine.

Throughout 2023, the retailer hopes to raise £7million through product sales and fundraising which is set to be the biggest year so far. The campaign has raised £82 million since it launched in 1996.

https://www.asda.com/creating-change-for-better/social/tickled-pink

