Tech firm strikes major deal to leap towards Southeast Asian market

A Scottish health tech firm has partnered with one of the top aesthetic equipment distributors in Singapore to expand the global reach of its innovative microwave device.

Since launching Swift® in 2016 for the treatment of stubborn skin lesions, Emblation has secured distribution agreements across 24 different countries, with Servicom Medical (Singapore) Pte Ltd marking the first of its Southeast Asian partners.

Adina Joanne, CEO of Servicom Medical said: “With Swift®‘s significant success across other regions, we were eager to offer the device to our clinicians in Singapore, who were keen to get their hands on it.

“We believe Swift® answers a serious need for patients suffering from stubborn skin conditions and will be a perfect addition to our portfolio.”

The agreement with Servicom Medical signals the launch of Swift® in Southeast Asia, while already available in clinics across the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and mainland Europe.

Jonathan Williamson, Chief Commercial Officer of Emblation said: “With a growing global footprint, our expansion into Asia needs to be led by partners with experience of bringing market-leading products to the local region.

“Servicom Medical has been innovative in its field, sharing revolutionary medical advancements in one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world, so there really was no place better to fly the first Swift® flag in Asia.”

Emblation’s growth has led to more than 1200 Swift® systems in place worldwide, with over 280,000 treatments carried out.

The firm is also growing its research and development capability to build on promising early results which could result in breakthroughs in the treatment of skin cancers and pre-cancers.

Jonathan added: “As a company, we have gone from strength to strength and this is just the start. Singapore is yet another development in our steps towards international expansion.

“Major new distribution deals, clinical partnerships and other opportunities are progressing quickly across Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

“We are also awaiting regulatory approval to launch in several other Asian markets – it’s a really exciting time for Emblation.”

Emblation was founded in 2008 by Gary Beale and Eamon McErlean, who met during post-graduate studies at University in Edinburgh.

They were both driven to create more accessible, reliable and compact medical microwave systems and to develop therapies that could be used in dermatology and podiatry to overcome the shortfalls in traditional treatments for skin lesions. They went on to launch Swift® in 2016, as a radical new treatment in the podiatry sector.

In May 2021, the firm secured major second round investment from London based specialist healthcare investors, Apposite Capital with their eight-figure injection of capital already seeing headcount growth of more than 50%, with staff numbers expecting to double again in the next 18 months.

Currently based in Central Scotland, the firm is in the process of fitting out a new purpose-built, 20,000 sq ft headquarters at Castle Business Park against the idyllic backdrop of Stirling Castle, which is due to open later this year.

https://emblation.com

Like this: Like Loading...