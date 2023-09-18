The BBC One show The Travelling Auctioneers is to visit Restoration Yard at Dalkeith Country Park on Thursday and are looking for locals to take part in the auction.

Christina Trevanion and JJ Chalmers are the presenters of the programme and now in association with Thomson Roddick auctioneers in Edinburgh they are ready to sell refurbished items. These treasures have been collected from all over the UK.

View the online catalogue and register to bid here.

If you would like to take part in the filming of The Travelling Auctioneers go to Restoration Yard. On arrival you will be directed to the auction.

You can also register to bid on site from 11.30am and the auction begins at noon.

