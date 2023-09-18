Construction and property consultancy Thomas & Adamson has promoted one of its own staff to senior management level.

Edinburgh based Greig Fenton has taken on the role of Regional Director from Associate Director. A dilapidations expert, he will continue to lead on a wide range of projects across the retail, commercial and public sectors, while also providing Project Management services to key clients.

Greig joined Thomas & Adamson in 2014 as Building Surveyor and was promoted to Associate Director in 2019.

Zander Muego, Partner at Thomas & Adamson, said; “Greig possesses a combination of technical skills and business acumen that adds significant value to our business. His promotion is very well deserved and a product of his hard work and commitment throughout his time with Thomas & Adamson.”

Commenting on his promotion, Greig said; “It is a time of significant growth for Thomas & Adamson, and it’s a great privilege to have the opportunity to play an instrumental role in the firm’s future success. I look forward to the challenges that this new position will bring.”

Like this: Like Loading...