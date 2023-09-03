Kana Saito, 11, confirmed enormous tennis potential by capturing the ladies singles title when her St Serfs Club held their annual closed tournament.

While Kana, who beat Elinor Dickie in the final has been coached at the Clark Road, Goldenacre club since aged six by Gavin Vickery, the new men’s champion, Tim Goldie, joined St Serfs this season.

Tim, who beat Andy Clark in the final, is a student at Stirling University and also plays for Falkirk.

St Serfs president Jennifer Somerville said: “Kana is an exceptional talent who excels at everything she does.

“When she was 10-years-old she was ranked No 1 in the Tennis Scotland under-12 category.”

It was Kana’s first St Serfs ladies singles title.

Both Tim and Kana are pictured, left, with their opponents.

St Serfs Champion Tim

Tennis Champ Kana

