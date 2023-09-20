Edinburgh angler William Stafford won the final leg of the summer league organised by Bass Rock Shore Angling League on the Dunbar Harbour wall at a canter, but it was not enough to take the overall title.

Stafford landed six fish for 182cm with Chris Empson second with five fish for 146cm and it was the Dunbar angler who triumphed in the series, winning it for the second year running.

Jamie McHale from Gifford was third on the night with two fish for 62cm with Neil Anderson from North Berwick fourth also with two fish but measuring only 50cm.

Graham Meadows from St Boswells in the Borders, a recent addition to the membership, was fifth with a 25cm fish.

It rained throughout the match fished in breezy, cold conditions with a gentle swell and cod, coley, wrasse and rockling were hooked.

Overall, Empson, a Scottish international, topped the final placings with 74 points with Stafford second 24 points behind. Anderson was third on 39 points with Shaun Gardner (North Berwick) fourth five points adrift.

Port Seton-based Barry McEwan, who is in Scotland’s world championship squad who fish next month in Sicily, was fifth on 28 points with Haddington angler James Ogilvie, the secretary of the club, sixth three points behind.

Club chairman Alan Brown was seventh on 17 points with McHale in eighth position with 12 points.

Keith Forbes from Musselburgh was joint ninth with Stuart Fairbairn from Haddington on seven points and Zak Coxhead and Meadows shared tenth spot on four points with Stevie Biskup (North Berwick) on one point and in eleventh place.

The winter league starts on September 27 with a venue to be decided this weekend. Watch for information on the club’s Facebook page at the weekend and new members are always welcome.

PICTURE: Chris Empson on Musselburgh beach by Nigel Ducnan

