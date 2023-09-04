Abercorn Sports Club at Willowbrae received a visit from Tommy Sheppard with the local East Edinburgh MP keen to learn more about the reasons behind their Tennis Scotland “Club of the Year” accolade for 2023.

Mr Sheppard was quick off the mark to congratulate Abercorn on the coveted award by letter in which he also expressed an interest in dropping by a facility that fosters not only tennis but squash, table tennis and pilates.

He learned that the award centred on increasing female tennis participation by 83 per cent over a three-year period helped by reaching out to schools, youth groups, the Miss-Hits programme for 6-8 year-olds and women only coaching sessions.

Tennis membership of Abercorn with its four all-weather courts (three floodlit) costs approximately £8 per month for juniors and £18 for adults with squad £21 per month.

Joining Mr Sheppard for a photo call are, left, club president Laura Stewart and vice president Julie Arnott.

Like this: Like Loading...