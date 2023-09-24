Champions Grange came from behind to snatch a 3-2 win over Capital rivals Watsonians and maintain their 100 per cent record so far this season in Scotland’s hockey Premiership.

The men in maroon made it tough for the Fettes-based side when former Great Britain squad member, Dan Coultas, a Scottish international, fired the ball home from a penalty corner after 16 minutes.

Grange levelled after 22 minutes when Jamie Green converted after following up from a penalty corner and edged ahead four minutes after that.

Cale Walsh was the man in the right place at the right time to send the ball home and the scoreline remained the same at the half-time break.

Watsonians levelled after 52 minutes when set-piece expert Coultas netted from another penalty corner to set up a tense finish but three minutes after that Grange were awarded a penalty corner and they made it count.

Aidan McQuade did the damage and kept the points with Grange whose next game is a visit to title rivals Western Wildcats on Saturday at Auchenhowie, a game which could have a major bearing on the title race.

PICTURE: Duncan Riddell leaves a Clydesdale defender on the ground as Watsonians slip to a 2-1 defeat at Peffermill on Saturday. Picture by Nigel Duncan

