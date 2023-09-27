It’s Hearts v favourites Rangers and Hibernian going in against Aberdeen in the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup following the draw made at Ibrox.

How did they all get there? Martin Boyle claimed a late double to send Nick Montgomery’s (pictured by Ian Jacobs) Hibs to Hampden after they came from behind to beat St Mirren 4-2.

Earlier, St Mirren took the lead at Easter Road and it was Scott Tanser who counted with a well-worked goal, sending his left-foot shot low past Hibs’ goalkeeper David Marshall after 43 minutes, but Hibs bounced back with two quick goals early in the second-half.

Elie Youan, who returned to the starting line-up replacing Jair Tavaes after recovering from a shoulder injury, opened the home side’s account after 52 minutes and Dylan Vente counted two minutes later, a remarkable comeback.

Stephen Robinson’s men held their shape and subdued Martin Boyle and Elie Youan before Tanser counted following a cross from the right.

They were looking comfortable until the double whammy, but Robinson’s men are made of stern stuff and substitute Keanu Baccus netted first-time past Marshall after 76 minutes, but Hibs edged ahead again when Boyle’s shot hit the bar and he sent the rebound home four minutes later.

He could have had another but for Saints goalkeeper Zach Hemming but Boyle netted three minutes into stoppage time for 4-2 to secure Hibs place in the semi-final and end The Buddies impressive run of ten games without defeat since the start of the season.

Elsewhere, Abdallah Sima netted his fourth goal for Rangers after ten minutes to lead Livingston 1-0 at Ibrox after dominating the first quarter with 85 per cent of possession and Ridvan Yilmaz added a second after running from inside his own half.

Luiyi de Lucas sent the ball into his own net and Ryan Jack added a fourth as Livingston ended the night 4-0 down and out of the league cup.

In Dingwall, Aberdeen dominated and Graeme Shinnie stunned the home side with an 18-yard volley after eight minutes before County’s Jack Baldwin was given a red card for a foul on Duk.

Ester Sokler netted on the volley for 2-0 after 80 minutes but Kyle Turner netted from the penalty spot three minutes later tto pull one back but The Dons kept the home side out to make the final four.

The ties are due to be played at Hampden on the weekend of November 4/5 with the final scheduled for December 17.

