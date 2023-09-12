The Edinburgh restaurant Ignite has been shortlisted in the 2023 Scottish Asian Restaurant awards.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel on 18 September.

Ignite, which opened in 2004, is one of 17 restaurants shortlisted in Scotland. It won the award of ‘Best Asian Restaurant, Edinburgh’ in the Scottish Asian Restaurant awards previously, in both 2020 and 2021.

In May this year, the restaurant was also named ‘Indian Restaurant of the Year’ in the Scotland Prestige Awards 2023/2024. These awards “recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months”. In the same month it also attracted an award from LUXlife magazine, which named Ignite ‘Best Indian & Bengali Restaurant 2023 – Edinburgh’ in its 2023 Restaurant and Bar Awards.

Ignite has also been named as a Tripadvisor 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award Winner, in November last year. This recognition is awarded to restaurants which “consistently deliver amazing experiences” and have earned positive reviews and ratings over the past year. Tripadvisor reported that Ignite was in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide.

Ignite’s owner, Mohammed Khan said: “We’re delighted to have been shortlisted in the Scottish Asian Restaurant awards, especially to be chosen as one of only 17 restaurants across the whole of Scotland.

“Ever since we opened, nearly 20 years ago, our goal has always been to deliver the very best Indian and Bengali dining experience for our customers – and it is always exciting to be recognised for this.”

Ignite Restaurant 272-274 Morrison Street Edinburgh. Open Tuesday to Sundays.

igniterestaurant.co.uk

