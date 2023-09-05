The Energy Saving Trust Foundation has opened its next grant round in conjunction with Airbnb offering grants of up to £40,000 over two years for projects taking action on the climate emergency.

UK charities and organisations in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the north of England, (which must have an annual income of under £1 million) facilitating these projects are now invited to apply.

Jim Metcalfe, chair of the Energy Saving Trust Foundation’s board of trustees, said: “We want young people to feel more confident about taking action to address the climate emergency and making their voices heard. We encourage organisations to think creatively and embrace new approaches to make climate change relevant, accessible, and engaging to young minds.”

Amanda Cupples, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “Airbnb is committed to helping Hosts and their communities become more sustainable, and we know many young people share this goal of a greener future. We are proud to extend our support to organisations across the UK that inspire young people to drive change in their communities and help tackle the climate emergency.”

The deadline for applications is 27 October 2023.

Application forms and more information can be found online: https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/about-us/our-corporate-social-responsibility/the-foundation/apply-for-a-grant/

