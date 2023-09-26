A local Edinburgh charity has been awarded nearly £5,000 to combat transport poverty across the city.

The Scottish Building Society Foundation has donated £4,985 to Edinburgh Tool Library.

The project is called Cycle Kitchen and funds will be used to develop a series of cycle maintenance courses aimed at tackling transport poverty, promoting bicycle tool proficiency, and fostering self-reliance.

The grant provided by the Scottish Building Society Foundation will be used to cover the training costs for three volunteers to obtain professional cycle mechanic certifications, as well as funding the purchase of workstation tools, training kits. Additionally, the funding will contribute to employing a project coordinator who will oversee volunteers, assist in course development and training, and organise community events to promote the course.

Paul Denton, CEO at Scottish Building Society, said: “As part of our 175th anniversary celebrations, we wanted to mark the occasion with an incentive that upholds our core value of giving back to the communities.

“Edinburgh Tool Library’s Cycle Kitchen is a fantastic cause and it’s great to see it being supported by the Scottish Building Society Foundation with funding.

“In the first round, we’re encouraged at the volume of interest from a variety of inspiring community groups and charities across Scotland and look forward to seeing how they use the funding to make positive impact. With the second round, we hope to see this go even further.

“The Scottish Building Society Foundation whilst in its infancy, we hope will make a big difference to many people across the country and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Foundation Scotland to grow the incentive in the years ahead.

“By investing in good causes, we are building stronger communities.”

Thomas Bartels, Project Coordinator at Edinburgh Tool Library, said: “Bringing Cycle Kitchen to life allows us to empower individuals seeking equality in transportation options. We’re here to facilitate those who may be curious about cycling as a means of transportation but are uncertain about bike maintenance.

“Most importantly, for those looking for more affordable and sustainable alternatives to public transport or car ownership, Cycle Kitchen offers a chance to experience a free and health-conscious mode of travel from point A to B.”

Scottish Building Society Foundation was established by Scottish Building Society in partnership with Foundation Scotland, which is designed to give back to Scottish communities.

Launched in May 2023 to align with the organisation’s 175th anniversary, an incredible £175,000 will be granted to local charities, causes and organisations across Scotland.

The first phase of funding attracted 44 applications from across 11 local authority areas of Scotland, with nine successful applicants chosen to receive individual grants of up to £5,000 to help their cause.

For more information on the Scottish Building Society Foundation or to make an application, visit:https://www.scottishbs.co.uk/scottish-building-society-foundation

Edinburgh Tool Library team

