Under-strength Fife Flyers, minus Jonas Emmerdahl, Johan Eriksson and James Spence, earned a 3-1 victory over Dutch tourists Tilburg Trappers at The Fife Ice Arena.

The sides were deadlocked after the first session but coach Tom Coolen’s (pictured) men then skated to a 2-0 lead. Anthon Eriksson opened the home side’s account only 44 seconds into the middle session and Max Humitz made it 2-0 in the 36th minute.

Tilburg pulled one back on the power play with less than two minutes remaining, Giovanni Vogelaar providing the finishing touch to heap pressure on the home side.

And the outfit from The Netherlands gambled by withdrawing their netminder in a bid to salvage a draw but it backfired when Reece Harsch hit the empty net with 34 seconds remaining.

Elsewhere, Glasgow Clan, beaten 5-2 by Belfast Giants at Braehead on Friday, earned revenge with a 3-1 victory against Giants in Northern Ireland on Saturday, Jake Bolton with a double and Darien Craighead scoring for the Glasgow side.

On Sunday, Fife entertain CSM Brasov from Romania (18.00) and Dundee Stars host Tilburg (17.00) and the Tayside team beat CSM Brasov 7-3 on Saturday at the Dundee Ice Aena.

