Another bite of the bagel

The Edinburgh Reporter continues to unravel the story of the Bross Bagels business collapse with the next instalment detailing what the liquidators of Bross Bagels Limited will do now. We understand will scrutinise a transaction under which assets have been transferred to a new business just days before Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden were appointed Interim Liquidators on 29 August 2023.

The new business, Hot Mama Bagels Ltd, is currently recruiting for part-time, full-time and permanent Team Members.

A spokesperson for the interim liquidator, Interpath Advisory, stressed that they had no involvement with Hot Mama Bagels Ltd and so were unable to comment upon that company or its current activities.

Earlier, Interim liquidator Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland, told The Edinburgh Reporter: “Following our appointment, we are taking steps to assess the financial position of the Company, ingather information on its assets and liabilities, and effect an orderly wind-down of the Company. We will shortly make contact with the Company’s creditors to advise them on the liquidation process.”

Film afternoon at The Hippodrome

A film afternoon when the film The Freedom Machine will be screened takes place at 2.30pm on 16 September 2023 at the Hippodrome on Hope Street Bo’ness.

Kirsty Lewin from Infrasisters and Spokes Porty will give a short talk and the film’s director Jo Reid will be in attendance for a post film Q&A. The Spokes West Lothian Map will be on sale at just £4.

The Hippodrome event will celebrate the bicycle and its role in liberating women.

The bicycle “has done more to emancipate women than anything else in the world”! So said Susan B Anthony – the 19th century American social reformer and women’s rights activist who played a pivotal role in the women’s suffrage movement. The Freedom Machine – a new film edited by Scottish film curator Jo Reid – interrogates what freedom looks like for women cyclists over the last 100 years. From opening a shiny new bike on Christmas morning to the grind of a daily commute, bicycles hold a multitude of meanings and opportunities for women across the world. Using archival footage from across the UK’s film archives, this entertaining compilation shows the ways women have used the bicycle to find freedom and independence on the road, the race-track and beyond.

Doors Open Days 2023

Our recommendation today is to go and have a look at the Royal Observatory. It will be open on Saturday 23 September.

This is a chance to see behind the scenes at the Royal Observatory Edinburgh and find out about the people who work here.

This year the observatory celebrates its 25th anniversary. J

Activities during the weekend include:

Speaking with Astronomers

Talking to Engineers

Astronomy crafts

Hearing from exciting start-up companies

Handling meteorites

Telescope dome tours

10am to 5pm with last entry to the site at 4pm. Some areas, including tours, will close earlier than this.

Cake and Jam Stall

On 10 September there will be a Cake and Jam Stall at Hailes Orchard raising money for local charities including Hailes Orchard & Woodland

Our September issue

Our September newspaper is freshly published and on the streets of the capital today.

Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who are taking riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches – and of course that takes place on Sunday when you can see 300+ horses cantering up the Royal Mile.

