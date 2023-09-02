The Scottish Parliament resumes this week after the summer recess with The Scottish Government’s new Programme for Government being set out at Holyrood.

This will be the first Programme for Government which Mr Yousaf who was elected in March after a tough leadership contest, will introduce in a statement to parliament. He will outline how the government will make key anti-poverty and pro-growth investments to deliver on three national targets – equality, opportunity and community. The government says its aim is to build a better, greener and more prosperous country.

First Minister Humza Yousaf ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The First Minister said: “It is the honour of my life to serve Scotland as First Minister. I am determined to make Scotland a country where people, communities and businesses can reach their full potential, creating a better future for everyone.

“This is my first Programme for Government, and in the days ahead I will outline the ambitious plans my government has for the people of Scotland – plans which are focused on reducing poverty, delivering growth, helping to tackle climate change and providing high quality public services.

“These are the areas that matter most to people, communities and businesses across the country. We are in a cost of living crisis that is impacting the most vulnerable in our society the most – communities which have been suffering at the hands of UK Government cuts for too long.

“The government I lead will continue to focus on protecting our public services and improving the support we provide to help build a stronger economy and a fairer society. That ambition is the only way we can deliver real, positive change for people right across the country.”

Shortly after the First Minister took up his position a prospectus paper – New Leadership – A Fresh Start was published.

In the foreword to the publication the First Minister wrote: “We live in challenging times. We are still recovering from the COVID pandemic. War has returned to the streets of Europe. Austerity, the £100 billion cost to the UK economy of Brexit, and the cost of living crisis have combined to create some of the most challenging economic conditions in living memory – much of it due to economic mismanagement by the UKGovernment that is hitting the Scottish economy. Indeed this has led to the Office for Budget Responsibility projecting low growth in the UK and the biggest fall in UK living standards on record. At the same time, we also face the twin crises of climate change and nature loss.

“These times call for us to share our vision of how we will face those challenges head-on, while providing clarity on how we seek to build a better future. We must grow the economy, create better communities and seize the opportunities of net zero to build a green wellbeing economy. In doing so we must ensure equality of opportunity for all – reaffirming our commitment to embedding equality, inclusion and human rights into everything we do.”

You can read the whole publication below.

Loading…

