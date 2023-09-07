Make 2nds Count, an Edinburgh-based charity that provides support to people affected by breast cancer, have received a donation of £7,500 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The grant will support the charity’s ‘Little Lifts’ project which provides NHS approved packages of mood boosting, practical products to patients with secondary breast cancer.

The packages feature items like pain easing heat packs, relaxation aids and hydration products. Thanks to the support from the Morrisons Foundation an additional 100 packages will be given to patients.

Emma Hall, Head of Operations at Make 2nds Count said:”We rely on fundraising and donations to support our various projects and are thrilled that the Morrisons Foundation has chosen to support Make 2nds Count.



“This amazing sum of money will help fund our Little Lifts project, which brings comfort and joy to our patient community while undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy. We are so grateful and want to share a heartfelt thank you!”

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to support the great work of Make 2nds Count charity. The extra 100 care packages will make a huge difference to the lives of people undergoing treatment for breast cancer and I’m very proud that the Foundation has been able to help in such a meaningful way.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £39 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

