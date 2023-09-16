Meet Bella, a charming four year old Rottweiler crossbreed who now really needs a forever home.

The lovely Dog’s Trust oeople tell us that Bella’s heart is “filled with warmth and affection”, particularly for the people she knows and trusts. She is at her happiest when basking in the gentle affection and back scratches from her family. Bella’s ideal home includes children aged 16 and above, and she would prefer to be the sole pet in the household.

A spokesperson said: “Bella is a delightful dog who brings joy with her adorable face and goofy personality. She thrives in a calm and supportive environment, making her a perfect match for owners who can help build her confidence.

“Walks are a source of pure delight for Bella, where she can explore and savour the world through her sense of smell. Her leash manners are impeccable, making strolls with her a breeze. Playfulness is another of Bella’s endearing traits, as she loves chasing after her toys and engaging in spirited games of fetch, especially with her cherished soft teddy bear. A garden where she can frolic and play with her family, including plenty of zoomies, would be her dream come true.

“Bella’s intelligence shines through, as she is eager to learn and loves to showcase her skills, especially for tasty treats. She’s content being left alone for a few hours but would thrive in a home where someone is around most of the time, offering companionship and support as she settles into her new environment.”

If you think you could provide a home for Bella or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter & Instagram. Come meet us for a chat about rehoming and fostering at our ‘Can You… Be My Person?’ event on Saturday 28th October at 12-4pm in our centre.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders.

If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers – anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk

